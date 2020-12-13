Lisheens House video appeal

MENTAL health charity Lisheens House has launched a Christmas appeal video following a ‘marked increase in the number of calls’ it has been receiving as a result of the pandemic. In the video, Noreen Murphy, the charity’s founder says: ‘Many of these people have never suffered from extreme anxiety and stress but Covid-19 has brought many challenges into all of our lives.’ The video also features useful tips from the charity’s counsellors on how best to deal with the pandemic from a mental health perspective. Lisheens House receives no State funding and is asking people to consider them when making a donation this Christmas. Watch the video in full on southernstar.ie
