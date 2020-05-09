Liner visits to Bantry cancelled ‘til July

ALL cruise liners that were scheduled to sail into Bantry Bay have been cancelled until at least July as part of the global pandemic.

Bantry Bay Port Company announced this week that they remain open and operational with staff members and visitors adopting best practice in terms of social distancing, and as a precaution inbound ships are subject to strict new guidelines as outlined in a notice to mariners.

However, all cruise liners up to July have been cancelled with the situation being constantly monitored.

The current Covid-19 restrictions prohibit overseas leisure craft coming into Ireland, except in cases of sheltering from bad weather or emergencies. Bantry harbour marina is open for boat owners that need to check their craft or carry out minor maintenance, however all persons must comply with social distancing guidelines. Sailing from and to the marina is prohibited except for essential use and travel. Whiddy Island is operating as normal.