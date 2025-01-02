Leona’s festive Milly adventure named 2024 readers’ favourite children’s book

A BOOK by a Bandon children’s author which has captured imaginations of children around Ireland has been named the Eason’s Readers’ Choice Children’s Book of the Year.

Milly McCarthy and the Christmas Calamity by Leona Forde won the prestigious prize.

It’s the latest in the Milly McCarthy series from Bandon author Leona Forde, who is a teacher in Kinsale Community School.

‘It is such an honour to hear that Milly McCarthy and the Christmas Calamity has been chosen as the Eason’s Readers’ Choice Children’s Book Of The Year for 2024,’ said Leona.

‘I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to Eason’s and everyone who voted. It is wonderful to know that young readers are enjoying the series, spreading joy and fun, that’s all you wish for as a writer.’

The beauty of Milly, Leona told The Southern Star recently, is that she is just like her readers and they can relate to her.

‘Children can relate to Milly,’ said Leona.

‘She’s from Cork, she goes to a Gaeilscoil just like my children were going to the Gaeilscoil.

They have names like Ronan or Emily or other names that they hear.

The adventures happen when they are doing things like going on the school tour, or in school working for the Green Flag – all the things that happen in Irish schools.’

Now on its fourth instalment, Milly McCarthy is already a runaway success in the 18 months since the series made its debut.

In Milly McCarthy and the Christmas Calamity, Milly’s class is preparing a Christmas talent show, and Milly is the perfect choice for MC.

But like all of Milly’s best laid plans, they take a thrilling twist!

Milly goes to Scoil Eoin and is from a place called Ballybrogan.

Leona came up with the name Ballybrogan by combining where she grew up – in Ballyphehane, in Cork city – with her home for more than 20 years in Kilbrogan in Bandon.