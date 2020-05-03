LEO helps small businesses with their online trading

WEST Cork businesses who employ up to 10 people are invited to apply for funds to help them add payment or booking systems to their websites for online trading and help them boost business during Covid-19.

Enterprises which previously benefitted from the trading online voucher scheme can now apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500, with co-funding of 10%. The voucher can be used to help, along with subscriptions to low-cost online retailing platform solutions.

A substantial reduction in interest rates on Microfinance Ireland loans has also been announced, by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD bringing the rate down to 4.5%, where applications are made through Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West.

Covid-19 business loans of up to €50,000 are available from Microfinance Ireland with no repayments and no interest charged in the first six months, for eligible businesses that employ less than 10 people.

Kevin Curran, head of enterprise, with Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West said: ‘For many local businesses, the options for trading are very limited as a result of Covid-19. However, there are a lot of opportunities in online selling and by accessing this trading online voucher scheme, small businesses can develop a sustainable strategy for

increasing sales.’

Mr Curran added: ‘If your business needs access to finance, applying for microfinance loans through Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West will secure the lowest available rate and you will get valuable assistance in the application process and free one-to-one mentoring along the way.’

Meanwhile, the Business Continuity Voucher, worth up to €2,500 in third party consultancy support, is another new measure available for businesses through Local Enterprise Offices

It is designed for businesses across every sector that employ up to 50 people and can be used by companies and sole traders to develop short-term and long-term strategies.

The goal is to help companies make informed decisions about what immediate measures and remedial actions should be taken, to protect staff and sales.

More details about small business supports available through Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West can be found on our website www.localenterprise.ie/corknorthadnwest or contact us by email: [email protected]