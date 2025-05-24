KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Travelling to Europe? Make sure to apply for an EHIC

IF you are planning to visit another EU country this year, you should apply for your European Health Insurance Card in case you need to access medical care while abroad.

What is the European Health Insurance Card?

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) allows you to access public healthcare in another EU/EEA state for free or at a reduced rate.

You can use it when you are travelling abroad or when you are staying temporarily in another EU State.

Each family member needs their own card. It does not cover private healthcare and does not replace travel insurance.

It lasts up to four years. When abroad, always carry your EHIC with you.

Can I get a European Health Insurance Card?

You can only apply for a European Health Insurance Card if you live in Ireland or if you live in another European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) member state, or Switzerland.

If you live in Ireland but you are linked to another EU/EEA State’s Social Security System, contact the health authorities in that country for more information.

If you live in Northern Ireland but are employed in Ireland, you can get an Irish-issued EHIC.

Where can I use it?

You can use your European Health Insurance Card in any European Union or European Economic Area (EEA) country and in Switzerland. Currently, the EEA comprises of the 27 member states of the European Union together with Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

If you are travelling outside the EU/EEA, you should get private health insurance instead.

Can I use it in the UK?

If you are an Irish citizen, you have access to healthcare under the Common Travel Area while visiting the UK. However, other EU citizens should continue to use the EHIC, which is still accepted in the UK.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee for the European Health Insurance Card or a Temporary Replacement Certificate. Renewing a European Health Insurance Card is also free.

What if I don’t have my EHIC before I travel?

If you don’t have your European Health Insurance Card for any reason, you can get a Temporary Replacement Certificate.

This Certificate gives you the same entitlement as the Card, but for a shorter period.

You can apply online for this Certificate, in-person or by post to your Local Health Office. You can only receive a Temporary Replacement Certificate for yourself.

Will I have to pay anything for healthcare with my EHIC?

In some EU member states, you may have to make some payment towards the cost of the services you receive, just as people in that state do. You will not receive a re-fund for this or for private healthcare.

How can I get a refund from the HSE if I paid for healthcare while abroad?

You may be able to get a refund if you had to pay because you did not have your EHIC card with you or because the healthcare providers charged you by mistake.

Apply for a refund by email. Send your receipts to [email protected]. Or email them to [email protected] if you live in Dublin, Wicklow or Kildare.

The HSE will send an E126 form to the health authorities in the other state to find out:

If you used a public health service

How much of a refund is due?

When the HSE receive the completed E126 form from the other state, the HSE can see if a refund is due or not. Further information is available on the HSE website.

How do I apply?

You complete an application form and send the completed form to your Local Health Office. You can download the form or pick one up from your local Citizens Information Centre. If you have a medical card or drug payment scheme card you can apply on-line.

If you already had an EHIC but it has expired, you can renew it online if you have your old EHIC number and your PPS number, provided that your address has not changed.