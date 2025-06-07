KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: The Housing Assistance Payment scheme

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) is a social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need.

HAP is provided by your local authority. If you are on HAP, your local authority pays your rent directly to your landlord and you pay a weekly HAP rent contribution to your local authority, based on your income and ability to pay.

You must find the rented accommodation yourself and the rent your landlord charges must be within the limits for your household type in your local authority’s area.

You can take up full-time employment and still get HAP.

Who can get the HAP payment?

To get the HAP, you must be on your local authority’s housing list. This means that you qualify for social housing support. To qualify for social housing support, you must:

• Have a legal right to remain in the State on a long-term basis. People who have temporary protection, such as Ukrainians fleeing the war, cannot apply for social housing as their right to remain is short-term.

• Be eligible for social housing. Your income must be below a certain amount, and you must not have suitable alternative accommodation.

• Be in need of social housing

How does the HAP scheme work?

You find your own private rented accommodation within the HAP rent limits. The local authority will not find the accommodation for you. In general, the rent must be within the HAP rent limits for your household size and the area you live in. However, your local authority can go above the HAP rent limits, if you can’t find accommodation within the limits. They do this on a case-by-case basis. They are able to:

• Go up to 35% above the rent limits

• Increase the HAP rates for a single person to the rates allowed for couples

You may be able to claim HAP if you are sharing accommodation with your landlord.

You cannot be discriminated against when renting because you are getting HAP. This means that landlords cannot state that HAP is not accepted when advertising accommodation.

The local authority pays your landlord each month and you pay a weekly rent contribution to your local authority. However, you are not a local authority tenant. The rental agreement is between you and your landlord and your tenancy is covered by residential tenancies legislation. This means that you have certain rights and responsibilities, and so does your landlord. The accommodation must meet minimum standards for rented housing. Your landlord must have current evidence that they are tax compliant

How much rent do I pay the local authority?

The weekly rent contribution that you pay is based on the ‘differential rent scheme’ for your local authority. This scheme links the rent contribution you pay to your household income and your ability to pay. If your income increases so does your rent contribution, and if your income decreases, the weekly rent contribution decreases.

What if my landlord requires a deposit?

If your landlord needs a deposit, you have to pay this yourself. The local authority does not pay it for you. In certain circumstances, you may be able to get assistance from the Department of Social Protection to help pay your deposit. If you are in emergency homeless accommodation, your local authority may help with a deposit.

What if I need to end my HAP tenancy?

You will be expected to stay in your HAP accommodation for at least 2 years. In some situations you may be able to apply for a new HAP payment somewhere else. For example, if you are offered a job in another town or if your family grows too large for the property.

You need to contact your local authority if you are thinking of moving. If you or your landlord wants to end a residential tenancy, you must both follow the rules for ending a tenancy.

How do I apply for HAP?

If you are not yet on your local authority’s housing list, you need to apply for social housing support before you apply for HAP. If you are already on the housing list, you can:

• Apply for HAP online

• Get a HAP application form from your local authority

You should only apply for HAP when you have found suitable accommodation, or if you are already in private rented accommodation and qualify to transfer to HAP.

If you are in any doubt about if your tenancy arrangement qualifies for HAP, check with your local authority.