KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Grants to upgrade windows and doors

Since March of this year, a new grant is in place for upgrading windows and doors to improve the energy efficiency of homes.

Who can apply?

Properties owned by the following applicant types are eligible:

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Homeowners

Companies and owner management companies

Registered charities

Holiday homeowners

Approved Housing Bodies (AHB)

Landlords

What are the Eligibility criteria?

The house must be built and occupied prior to 2011 and it must have good attic and wall insulation. You must be replacing existing single or double glaze windows with high-performing windows (1.4 or better). You must be replacing inefficient doors.

How will I know if I have good insulation?

If the home previously received SEAI grants for attic and wall insulation, then good insulation is in place. Check your existing BER. If your existing BER has an Advisory Report, check to see if your attic and wall insulation is Good or Very Good. You can find your existing BER certificate and advisory report on the national register. You will need your MPRN to access your BER. If you still don’t know if your attic and walls have good insulation, get advice from a BER Assessor. They will look at older BERs or perform a pre-works BER assessment. If they indicate you need to upgrade either attic or wall insulation, then grants are available from SEAI for these measures.

How much is the grant worth?

The grant to replace windows is €1,500 for an apartment, €1,800 for a mid-terrace, €3,000 for semi-detached or end of terrace, and €4,000 for a detached property. The grant for external doors is €800 per door (maximum of two doors).

How can I apply?

You can either apply for the grant yourself and manage the upgrade using a registered contractor. The grant is paid directly to you once the works are completed. Alternatively, you can use a One Stop Shop to manage the upgrade. The One Stop Shop applies for the grant on your behalf and looks after the upgrade from start to finish. With this route, the grant is deducted upfront from the cost you pay the One Stop Shop.

What are the steps to follow, if I am applying myself?

This is the process to follow if you’re applying for the grant yourself.

Get quotes from registered contractors

Apply to SEAI for grant offer

Wait to receive a grant offer from SEAI (do not commence works prior to receiving your grant offer)

Complete the works

Get a post works BER

Submit required documents to SEAI

SEAI will pay your grant into your account (inspection may apply)

Where can I get more information?

Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, P.O. Box 119, Caherciveen, Co Kerry (01 808 2100, www.seal.ie, email [email protected]).

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or visit www.citizensinformation.ie