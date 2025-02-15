KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Your rights during severe weather events

YOUR employment contract or statement of terms might include a set procedure for what happens if a severe weather event disrupts your work.

If it doesn’t, the following applies if your workplace closes due to severe weather

Your employer may lay you off if they cannot provide you with work temporarily.

If you are laid off, you may qualify for Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance depending on your situation.

If you are getting Working Family Payment, it may be affected if your working hours are reduced.

While laid off, you are still an employee of the company, and your contract of employment is still valid.

You do not build up annual leave during lay-off, but you can use any annual leave you earned before being laid off.

What happens if you can’t make it to work due to severe weather?

Your employer does not have to pay you if you miss work because of extreme weather.

You may be able to take annual leave, but this needs to be agreed with your employer.

Some employers offer flexible arrangements, like working from home or making up the lost hours.

These options are at your employer’s discretion.

The Workplace Relations Commission has information about absence from work during extreme weather events.