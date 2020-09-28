Kinsale shortlisted for the Begin Together Awards

VIRTUAL judging day for the finals of the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards was at the spectacular Ballinacurra House on Tuesday. Kinsale was honoured to be in the finals again this year for the fourth year running.

Kinsale was shortlisted in the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards (previously the Enterprise Town Awards) for the town’s response and reaction to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kinsale has won the Munster category for the last three years in a row and won the overall national medium-sized town category for the past two years. The Kinsale Chamber of Tourism and Business, in conjunction with Kinsale Community School, submitted the application a number of weeks ago and the members were absolutely thrilled and honoured to be shortlisted to the final two in their population category nationally again this year.

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Tourism and Business took the judges on a virtual journey of the business and community response to Covid-19, the incredible stories of hope and resilience and the Kinsale Comeback Campaign. Thanks went to everyone who assisted in preparing and delivering the virtual presentation, which took a huge amount of time and effort by everyone involved.