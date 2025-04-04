Maria Doyle Kennedy commits to Fastnet Festival

POLYMATH Maria Doyle Kennedy will be joining this year’s Fastnet Film Festival in Schull, as the actor has ventured into filmmaking with her short films A Different Kind of Day (winner of 14 international laurels) and Colour Code, a poignant tribute to Sandra Bland, which won the audience award at the Portland Film Festival.

With over three decades of experience in the arts, Maria has sustained a varied and eclectic career as an actor, musician, and filmmaker.

She began her acting career in 1990 with a starring role in Alan Parker’s cult classic The Commitments and has since featured in over 50 films and TV series, including The General (directed by John Boorman), Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers, The Tudors, Downton Abbey, Orphan Black, Outlander, Kin, and one of her personal favourites, an episode of Father Ted.

Her first feature-length project is in the final stages of development with Screen Ireland.

At the Fastnet Film Festival, which runs from the 21st to the 25th of May, Ms Doyle Kennedy will participate in a Q&A, showcasing clips from her incredible career as an actor.

Following the Q&A, Maria and her husband Kieran Kennedy, her partner in life, music, and filmmaking, will treat attendees to a few live tunes, bringing their musical collaboration to the festival stage.

Fastnet Film Festival is a world-class celebration of independent cinema, offering an inspiring platform for filmmakers and film lovers alike.

Set against the breath-taking backdrop of Schull, the festival is renowned for its engaging workshops, networking opportunities with industry professionals, and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Its relaxed hospitality makes it an unmissable highlight on the film festival calendar.

Find out more at the festival’s website.