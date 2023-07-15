Journalists can’t hear the county councillors

PROBLEMS with journalists hearing the audio while attending online meetings of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District were highlighted by a frustrated councillor last week.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said the acoustics in the meeting room at Bandon library, where the hybrid monthly meetings take place, are ‘appalling’.

Speaking at the agm last week, Cllr Murphy said microphones and earpieces need to be installed as soon as possible and he said he felt like he was repeating himself, having previously raised the issue.

‘This room is ideal for meetings but journalists attending the meetings remotely can’t hear what is happening. It’s of no benefit to us if constituents can’t hear us,’ said Cllr Murphy.

‘The chamber in Cork County Hall has good acoustics and so does the meeting room at Clonakilty but there seems to be an ongoing problem with others including journalists hearing us.’

He said that without microphones, it’s of little benefit to them and he asked his fellow councillors to speak louder at the meetings.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said the challenge they face is that the room for the meetings is a multi-purpose room which is used by various community groups at Bandon Library.

‘We don’t want any of our infrastructure moved or damaged following meetings, but I will check to see how we can improve the situation,’ he said.