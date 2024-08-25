Joey Hurley smashes his Duathlon for Des challenge

A 13-YEAR-old Kinsale boy has raised almost €26,000 for the RNLI in memory of his uncle, Des Hurley, who died in a tragic accident at sea on December 14th last. Joey Hurley was devastated by the death of his godfather and best friend but he bravely channelled his grief into exercise with the help of his friend and personal trainer, Mickey Power.

With Mickey’s support and encouragement, Joey decided to take on a gruelling physical challenge in memory of his uncle. The Duathlon for Des took place last Saturday in Kinsale which saw Joey kayak from the Bulman Bar to James Fort, followed by a 10km run from James Fort to Charles Fort and back, finishing with a 1km kayak crossing back to the Bulman. He was joined by a flotilla of kayakers, including his dad Mark, uncles and aunts and friends and family.

The Duathlon for Des fundraising page at iDonate.ie has already surpassed the €15,000 mark and will remain open for further donations. Tragedy struck again last month when Joey’s grandmother, Helen Gabriel, died suddenly. Despite this new heartbreak, Joey vowed to continue with his challenge as his nana had been so proud of when he told her of his plans.

Visit Duathlon for Des at iDonate.ie for further information and to donate.