Jobs windfall for Skibbereen

Some of the 150 new jobs that are to be created by a Dublin-based e-commerce company eDesk over the next 18 months will be at their bases in Skibbereen and Derry, as well as the east coast of the US.

The company is currently recruiting across its product, sales, marketing, customer success and customer support divisions, as well as a number of executive position and is aiming to increase its number of employees to 250.

The company works on a hybrid workplace model and will provides remote working opportunities for its current 97 employees in Ireland and Britain.

The company, formerly known as xSellco, became eDesk in 2021 and continues to provide support customer software to online retailers and it has among its clientele companies such as Right Deals UK, Amazon, eBay and Shopify.

The board recently appointed Dermot O’Connor as chief executive. Mr O'Connor said eDesk has seen significant growth in recent years.

‘eDesk’s creation of 150 new jobs over the next 18 months in Dublin, Derry, Skibbereen and the US, is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland,’ said the Tánaiste and minister for enterprise, trade and employment Leo Varadkar.

The Tánaiste said the company’s incredible growth shows how Irish eCommerce and Business to Business firms like Flipdish, Intercom, and Wayflyer continue to take on global markets and grow from here in Ireland.