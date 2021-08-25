It's a leg up for Holding star Siobhán

In characteristic good form, Holding actress, Siobhán McSweeney, has posted a photograph of herself on Twitter confirming that she had an accident and is nursing a broken leg.

‘A little bit dramatic,’ is what it says on her T-shirt, while the Derry Girls star smiles wryly for the camera.

‘So,’ Siobhán posted, ‘who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME. I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and drs here.

‘#Holding production (which will continue filming the Graham Norton novel of the same name in West Cork well into October) has been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and I’m excited to return to set,’ said Siobhán, who also reminded people to tune in to see her in the upcoming #exploringNI programme at 9pm on Thursday August 26th on More4.