Inspirational Phil Healy is ready to share her insights at showcase

SPRINT star Phil Healy is helping to inspire female students across Ireland considering a career in Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as she takes part in the I Wish Showcase, taking place on February 6th at the RDS.

Teenagers from West Cork will be among the 4,000 female students taking part in the showcase and Phil will be highlighting how advancements in Stem innovation can drive success in sports and beyond.

‘Stem drives innovation on and off the track. From the engineering of high-performance running shoes and the physics behind optimal sprinting techniques to the data analytics fine-tuning training plans, STEM is a part of my daily life as an athlete,’ said the Ballineen star.

‘I’m thrilled to share my journey and show how women in Stem are revolutionising every facet of sports. The I Wish Showcase is an incredible opportunity for young girls to see the endless possibilities available to them.’

This year’s event will see TV host Sinead Kennedy return as MC.

There will be more than 30 exhibitors, including key partners Deloitte, Dell Technologies, Merck, Virgin Media, Sport Ireland Her Moves Campaign, Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron, Qualcomm and more.

I Wish co-founder Caroline O’Driscoll says the findings their recent annual survey show that systemic barriers persist preventing too many young girls from seeing Stem as a viable career path.

‘Role models like Phil are crucial in shifting this narrative. By showcasing women who have broken through these barriers, the I Wish Showcase provides tangible examples of success in Stem and empowers them to imagine their future in these industries.

‘This is how we inspire change — by showing young girls the endless possibilities available to them.’

The 2025 I Wish Showcase will feature a new Sport Innovation Hub where attendees can explore how advancements in technology are revolutionising performance, training and competition.

Additionally, the event will debut a Food Science Hub, offering a glimpse into how Stem is reshaping what we eat and how it’s made. Other innovative hubs dedicated to construction, entrepreneurship and emerging Stem fields will showcase the latest breakthroughs shaping these industries.

Since 2015, more than 62,000 students have attended the I Wish Showcase, hosting over 1,000 speakers, and partnering with over 130 industry leaders.

Registration is still open at iwish.ie/register.