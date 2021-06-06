Innishannon man charged with assault on mother is remanded in custody

AN Innishannon man has been charged with assault causing harm to his mother.

Retired teacher Mary Coughlan (62) remains in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after she was left fighting for her life after a stabbing on Friday.

Her son Gearoid Coughlan (31), was before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

His solicitor said his client had been in receipt of psychiatric care for some time and had been treated within a community context.

Judge McNulty said Mr Coughlan should receive such care as appropriate while on remand at Cork Prison and adjourned the case to a sitting on June 11th.

