Innishannon man charged with assault on mother is remanded in custody

June 6th, 2021 8:17 PM

By Southern Star Team

Mary Coughlan is in a critical but stable condition at CUH.

AN Innishannon man has been charged with assault causing harm to his mother.

Retired teacher Mary Coughlan (62) remains in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after she was left fighting for her life after a stabbing on Friday.
Her son Gearoid Coughlan (31), was before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

Gearoid Coughlan has been remanded in custody until June 11th. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

His solicitor said his client had been in receipt of psychiatric care for some time and had been treated within a community context.

Judge McNulty said Mr Coughlan should receive such care as appropriate while on remand at Cork Prison and adjourned the case to a sitting on June 11th.

