Privates grabbed by man (50) who made gun threat

A KINSALE man who grabbed the testicles of a security guard while being escorted from a hotel bar told the manager that he would get a gun and shoot him.

Rory McNamara (50), of Whispering Pines, Cappagh, Kinsale denied being drunk in a public place or using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale on December 27th 2025.

Gda Fergal Downing told Bandon District Court that the accused had been asked to leave the bar in the hotel by a security staff member as he had been barred from the premises but refused to leave.

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On arrival at the scene, Gda Dowling said the accused was being restrained by the security staff after being escorted from the premises.

‘He became abusive and grabbed a member of the door staff by the testicles. He was placed on the ground of the outside courtyard and on speaking to him he was aggressive and there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath,’ said Gda Dowling,

‘He was a danger to himself and others. I tried to handcuff him but was unable to do so and it took two other bar staff members to help me handcuff him. As he was being escorted to the patrol car he shouted at the manager in front view of members of the public: ‘Hey you with the glasses I’ll get a gun and shoot you.’

Mr McNamara was conveyed to Bandon Garda Station where he continued to behave aggressively and headbutted the security screen in the custody suite several times.

‘When placed in a cell he began banging his head off the wall several times and remained uncooperative. After I charged him with the two offences at 3.57am he replied: ‘Shove it up your f**** hole.’

Defence solicitor Cillian McCarthy said his client was in the hotel bar with his partner listening to a band after having been served drinks by a bar member.

He said Mr McNamara went up to the bar to get another drink but was then told by a female door member that he was barred from the bar.

He said his client wanted to go back to tell his partner that he was being asked to leave.

Mr McNamara said he had been previously barred from the hotel but told the staff member it had all been sorted.

‘She asked me to leave and I said no and then two more staff members arrived and I was ushered out to the courtyard. I tried to go back in to tell my partner but they wouldn’t let me and I did not grab a staff member’s testicles. All I said to the bar manager was that it was his fault,’ said Mr McNamara.

He denied saying he would get a gun and shoot the manager or grabbing the testicles of a staff member.

He admitted to Judge Carroll that he gets into a ‘blind rage’ with or without alcohol. Insp Kay O’Donoghue put it to him that he was very drunk and uncooperative with both staff and gardaí on the night and that his behaviour was ‘appalling.’

Judge Carroll convicted him of both offences and was told that he has 41 previous convictions including eight for being drunk in a public place, five for criminal damage as well as assault. It also emerged that he was on a suspended sentence at the time of this offence.

Mr McCarthy said his client has two older children and cares for his ageing father and is attending a counsellor for anger management issues. He asked Judge Carroll if the court would allow him to continue those sessions.

‘It’s the first time that he has addressed these issues and he started them in March and there is room for improvement. He is also dealing with underlying issues in his earlier life,’ said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Carroll sentenced him to three months in prison on the more serious public order charge and admitted him to a probation bond for 12 months on condition that he continues to attend for anger management.

‘This man has had chances in the past and he hasn’t taken them,’ said Judge Carroll.

Recognisances in case of an appeal were fixed in his own bond of €200.