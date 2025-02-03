Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa picks up eco award

THE Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa was recognised for its positive impact on the environment at the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Branch 2024/25 awards ceremony this week.

There were a total of 20 nominees from hotels and guesthouses across Cork, with Maja Pulczynska, accommodation supervisor at the hotel, taking home the ‘Environmental Impact Award’ from the annual event, which recognises the people within Cork’s hotel industry that have made ‘an outstanding contribution to their workplace.’

Speaking at the event, IHF Cork branch chair, Ciaran Fitzgerald said: ‘The IHF Employee of the Year Awards is a very special day in our calendar, where we celebrate and recognise the incredible people we have in our industry in Cork.

‘Twenty nominees and representatives from close to seventy hotels attended a full awards ceremony at the wonderful Cork International Hotel where five overall winners were announced including one overall winner who will go on to represent Cork at the national awards. A huge congratulations to all the nominees and to everyone who played their part in a fantastic event.’

IHF president Michael Magner congratulated all nominees and spoke about ‘the exceptional people within the sector’.