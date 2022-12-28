News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: News and sport review for 2022; What to look forward to in the year ahead; Kinsale man smeared blood on walls of Bandon garda cell; Woman who soiled cell has 12 previous convictions; Young adults in Beara have no way of accessing courses or vital services

December 28th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Jack McCarron

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • We mark the end of another year with our annual news review — a look back on 2022’s thrills, spills and all the big stories that made the news in West Cork and beyond

  • Kinsale man smeared blood on walls of Bandon garda cell

  • Young adults in Beara have no way of accessing courses or vital services
  • Statistics don’t back up for watchdog’s lack of support for our farmers
  • Woman who soiled cell has 12 previous convictions, court is told

IN LIFE

  • As 2022 draws to a close some West Cork people share what they learned last year, that they’ll be taking forward to 2023

IN SPORT

  • 20-page special reviewing the West Cork sporting year

***

