IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: News and sport review for 2022; What to look forward to in the year ahead; Kinsale man smeared blood on walls of Bandon garda cell; Woman who soiled cell has 12 previous convictions; Young adults in Beara have no way of accessing courses or vital services

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
-
We mark the end of another year with our annual news review — a look back on 2022’s thrills, spills and all the big stories that made the news in West Cork and beyond
-
Kinsale man smeared blood on walls of Bandon garda cell
- Young adults in Beara have no way of accessing courses or vital services
- Statistics don’t back up for watchdog’s lack of support for our farmers
- Woman who soiled cell has 12 previous convictions, court is told
IN LIFE
-
As 2022 draws to a close some West Cork people share what they learned last year, that they’ll be taking forward to 2023
IN SPORT
- 20-page special reviewing the West Cork sporting year