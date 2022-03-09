News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: MSD Brinny to cut 70 jobs; Ukrainian couple reunited in Timoleague; What’s on in West Cork for St Patrick’s weekend; A lock of Michael Collins’ hair for sale; Holding: We review the ITV series; Bantry librarian Noel O’Mahony retires; Divisional ladies’ footballers not allowed to compete; Finn fires Cork to league safety; New Kilmacabea manager aiming high

March 9th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

• MSD Brinny to cut 70 jobs

• Ukrainian couple, and their dog, reunited in Timoleague

• A lock of Michael Collins’ hair for sale

• Holding: We review the ITV series, plus interviews with cast and crew

 

IN NEWS

• We look ahead to what’s on in West Cork for St Patrick’s weekend

 

IN LIFE

• Bantry librarian Noel O’Mahony retires after nearly four decades

 

IN SPORT

• Divisional ladies’ footballers not allowed to compete

• Finn fires Cork to league safety

• New Kilmacabea manager aiming high

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 10TH

***

