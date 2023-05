In this week's Southern Star…

• How to beat the cost-of-living crisis

• Gearing up for summer's liner visits

• Don's bucket list Kinsale dream comes true

• Darkness into Light picture special

• Ahamilla to host Munster LGFA senior clash of Cork v Waterford

• Newcestown's Jane Buckley scoops American college award

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MAY 11TH