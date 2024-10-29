IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: How Haven won two in a row; West Cork Farming Awards Hall of Fame winner revealed; Ballydehob's snapper to the stars; In shops and online from Thursday, October 31st

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS

Hall of Fame winner revealed

IN NEWS

Conspiracy theories around Greenway meetings

Ballydehob's photographer to the stars

Claims that inshore trawling damaging stocks

Lack of cemetery space a grave concern

IN LIFE

Gaggin ICA celebrates 60th anniversary

IN SPORT

How Haven secured two in a row

Kilmacabea claim Carbery crown

John Hayes' verdict on big weekend

Rossa ladies prepare for Munster semi

Skibb's WCL derby proves a thriller

Rowntree exits Munster fold

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 31st