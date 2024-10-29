Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: How Haven won two in a row; West Cork Farming Awards Hall of Fame winner revealed; Ballydehob's snapper to the stars; In shops and online from Thursday, October 31st

October 29th, 2024 3:35 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: How Haven won two in a row; West Cork Farming Awards Hall of Fame winner revealed; Ballydehob's snapper to the stars; In shops and online from Thursday, October 31st Image

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS

Hall of Fame winner revealed

IN NEWS

Conspiracy theories around Greenway meetings
Ballydehob's photographer to the stars
Claims that inshore trawling damaging stocks
Lack of cemetery space a grave concern

IN LIFE

Gaggin ICA celebrates 60th anniversary

IN SPORT

How Haven secured two in a row
Kilmacabea claim Carbery crown
John Hayes' verdict on big weekend
Rossa ladies prepare for Munster semi
Skibb's WCL derby proves a thriller
Rowntree exits Munster fold

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 31st

