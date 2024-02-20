IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Holly makes her first party leader's speech
Council urged to act on 'hippy boats'
Councillors want Irish Water abolished
How are your TDs voting in the referenda?
Review: New Mini appeals to new generation
IN LIFE
Saddling up for success on West Cork greenways
New consultation on fishing rights in six-mile limits
Clon family launches mobile milk business
IN SPORT
Bantry Blues crowned Carbery U21A football champions
Olympic rowing hero Emily Hegarty back in business