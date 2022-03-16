News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Co-ops’ move concerns agri community; Global Shares to keep Clon HQ despite sale; New county councillor welcomed; New speech supports in Skibbereen; Schools open arms to Ukrainian children; Three pages of expert financial advice; Daffodil Day is back; Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally special; Cork footballers in relegation trouble; Healy and McElhinney take on the world

March 16th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week’s Southern Star

IN NEWS

  • Co-ops’ move concerns agri community
  • Global Shares to keep Clon HQ despite sale
  • New county councillor welcomed
  • New speech supports in Skibbereen
  • Schools open arms to Ukrainian children

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Make your money go further in 2022 – three pages of expert financial advice

IN LIFE

  • Daffodil Day is back!

IN SPORT

  • Two-page special on the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally
  • Cork footballers in relegation trouble
  • Healy and McElhinney take on the world
  • How Fineen Wycherley can make an impact

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 17TH (ST PATRICK'S DAY)

