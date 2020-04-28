News

In this week's Southern Star: Clonakilty supermarket hits out at 'rude' public refusing to socially-distance, Gary O'Donovan is determined to win his seat back in the Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double PLUS West Cork is 'Open for Business' - a special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic

April 28th, 2020 4:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star:

Clonakilty supermarket hits out at 'rude' public refusing to socially-distance

Gary O'Donovan is determined to win his seat back in the Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double

West Cork is 'Open for Business' - a special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 30

