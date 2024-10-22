IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Farming Family award winners revealed; Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast; Haven hoping injured stars ready for final; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, October 24th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
West Cork Farming Awards
Farming Family winners revealed
IN NEWS
Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast
Culvert work 'like open heart surgery' for town
Michael Collins' handkerchief on display in Clon
Judge tells Bantry man: 'The game is up'.
Hit TV show Rivals has strong Skibbereen links
IN LIFE
Schull and Mizen Tennis Club a smashing success
IN SPORT
Haven hoping injured stars ready for final
Clon ladies celebrate county glory
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 24th