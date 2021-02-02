News

In this week's Southern Star: How we can save our dying sand dunes; Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown; A Bandon Grammar school teacher shares his mental health challenges; Bantry Blues' great Damian O'Neill reflects on his football career

February 2nd, 2021 12:13 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• How we can save our dying sand dunes

• Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown

• A Bandon Grammar school teacher shares his mental health challenges since the pandemic hit

• Bantry Blues' great Damian O'Neill reflects on his football career

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.