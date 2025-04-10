Huge surge in visitors to Charles Fort

THE number of visitors to Kinsale’s heritage site Charles Fort increased from 96,253 in 2023 to 104,723 in 2024, while visitors to the world famous Garinish Island also jumped by over 2,000 to a total of 69,981 for the same period.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced that 13.8m visitors visited its heritage sites in 2024, including these two West Cork gems.

Charles Fort, was in fact, the country’s 10th most visited ticketed heritage site for 2024.

The OPW is responsible for caring, maintaining and operating 780 heritage sites, while providing public access, interpretation and encouraging the public to visit and engage with the Ireland’s heritage.

Dublin Castle received the highest volume of ticketed visitors, with the increase to 727,189 attributed to greater visitor interest in the State Apartments and exhibitions.

Dublin Castle was followed by Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol, and Dun Aonghasa on Inis Mór.

These iconic sites continue to play a pivotal role for both domestic and international tourism.

The 2024 data highlights continued visitor engagement with Ireland’s historic castles, monuments and green recreational spaces across the country.