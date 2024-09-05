How JCB brand made a Fastrac into agriculture

THE term ‘Fastrac’ is associated with power, speed, and comfort and of course - JCB. Having enjoyed outstanding success in the construction machinery industry, JCB dipped its toes into the highly competitive agricultural sector in the 80s with materials handling equipment. However, the company veered in a radical direction in 1991 with the unveiling of its new high-speed systems tractor - the JCB Fastrac.

While the concept of a tractor that could perform on both the field and the road was not entirely new, this was a completely new and adventurous gamble for JCB. Their timing however could not have been better as the Mercedes - who were the creators and sole contender in the high speed tractor niche - had just left the market, leaving the gap wide open for JCB.

In 2003, JCB upgraded the 3000 series Fastracs to include the 3190 and 3220 models. Primarily this was accommodating new Tier II emission regulations, but also to give the Fastrac a new modern look. The 170hp 3190 is powered by a 24-valve 5.9l Cummins QSB engine. A Bosch VP44 radial piston electronic fuel pump provides two different fuelling modes for field and road work giving power bands suited to each application. Widely used across the automotive, construction, and agricultural industry, these pumps have a somewhat chequered

history!

The 3190 series uses the tried and tested six-speed truck type gear box manufactured by Eaton, comprising three ranges with a three-speed splitter providing 54F/18R gears.

Further benefits include the ‘wet’ multi-plate type clutch known as ‘Smooth shift’ , and ‘AutoShift’ which automatically changes the three splitters. The 3190 is available in both 65kph and 80kph road speeds. At the business end, the ‘Plus’ model Fastracs can hoist eight tons in the air and can carry three tons on the rear platform which typically equates to a 2000 litre sprayer and

booms. The 3190 has an all-new bonnet and cab design with a more rounded look. The bonnet is hinged at the back, lifting skywards to reveal the Cummins powerplant. The cab receives a major overhaul with the grey panelling again becoming more rounded with a black colour code giving a sleeker look.

A major improvement is the gear lever moving from the cab floor position to being integrated into the side console. Electric, timed spool valves were on option on ‘Plus’ models, and JCB’s new Field Speed Control – FSC – allowed to the operator to pre-set two engine RPM speeds, engaged by a rocker switch, for easier headland manoeuvres. If you have a JCB, get in touch!

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram@flashphotoscork