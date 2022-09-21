News

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Restored Georgian Bandon three-bed for €395,000 is an ideal family home

September 21st, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Restored Georgian property is an ideal family home

A THREE-storey Georgian townhouse on Bandon’s Kilbrogan Hill is new to market.

Guiding €395,000 with Bowe Property, this is a modern, three-bed family home which has been sympathetically and carefully renovated by its current owners.

In other words, it has all the character and benefits of a period style property, without any of potential problems associated with an older house.

Accommodation comprises three bedrooms, master en-suite, together with a first floor family lounge and upper family bathroom.

The ground floor is a very nicely laid out open floor space consisting of living/dining/kitchen area complimented by a utility kitchen and guest shower room.

To the rear of the property with independent access, is a patio and lawned gardens with absolute privacy.

Location, combined with the condition and style of this home make it a most attractive option. Located at number 13, it’s going to be a lucky find for someone.

For more contact bowe.ie or call  023-8844599

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed Georgian townhouse with private garden for €395,000.

Location

No 13 Kilbrogan Hill, Bandon.

Selling points

Value for money, turnkey condition.

