House of the Week: Live a fruitful life at contemporary coastal home for €435k

A SUPERBLY renovated farmhouse, within a stone’s throw of some of West Cork’s finest beaches, has hit the market with an asking price as attractive as the property itself.

Coastal properties can have eye-watering asking prices attached to them, but Dunworley Farmhouse, at Lissycremin, Dunworley is guiding at a very reasonable €435,000.

Better described as a mini-estate, there’s lots going on at the period property and outbuildings which have been carefully renovated and extended into a spacious and comfortable family home with serious high-end vibes.

The house’s current owners are both artists, which is quite plain to see. They are Anne Scallan, originally from Cork city and Belgian Bert Dufour, known for his popular graphic images of landmark lighthouses.

Set on an elevated one-acre site adjacent to Moloney’s Stand, the house has four bedrooms (the fourth currently being used as an office, which has fibre broadband, 1Gb speed).

The ground floor accommodation includes a large open plan kitchen/dining room, a cosy living room which opens up to another large and sunny south west-facing lounge area with double doors to the well planted garden.

Downstairs there is also a utility room, bathroom and fourth bedroom, with further double doors to the garden. The first floor includes three bedrooms and a large bright family bathroom with a balcony off the main bedroom to take in the views of the strand beyond.

The charm of Dunworley Farmhouse is that it has been fully modernised, with a fantastic touch, but still retains that ‘old world’ vibe.

Gardens are well planted and include prolific damson trees which produce a bountiful annual crop. There’s also a private patio area.

There is a solid stone-built barn with mezzanine measuring 376 sq ft approx which offers potential for use as a studio, workshop or conversion to guest cottage. There is also an adjoining building with potential to be used as a stable leading out to approx 0.5 acre of land at its rear. There are a further two outbuildings suitable for a variety of uses.

These, along with the gem of a location, present a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking to set up a hospitality business or simply enjoy a lovely family home.

The sale is being managed by Con O’Neill at SherryFitzgerald O’Neill.

See sfon.ie, or call 023 8833995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed renovated farmhouse with extensive outbuildings, on one acre, for €435,000.

Location

Lissycremin, Dunworley. A 15-minute drive from Clonakilty, nine-minute drive from Courtmacsherry and a 50-minute drive from Cork Airport. Moloney’s Strand is immediately adjacent while Dunworley Beach is just a short walk away, and Blind Strand is close by.

Selling points

Location and business opportunities afforded by the flexible property.