House of the week: Four-bed near Courtmacsherry for €495,000

A SEA-FRONT home with breathtaking views will be of interest to those looking for a holiday home in a much sought-after area.

However, the four-bed house between Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty would just as easily make a glorious permanent home.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €495,00, that includes a detached garage and a considerable site of 4.7 acres (three of which are in fertile condition, the remainder are part of the seafront).

The house extends to 1,650 sq ft and was built 25 years ago and remains in excellent condition. To maximise views, living accommodation is on the first floor. An open plan layout uses floor levels to create separation with the sitting, dining and kitchen areas.

The four bedrooms are all ensuite and located on two split level lower floors.

For more contact sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed, seafront property for €495,000.

Location

Between Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty and an hour’s drive to Cork Airport and city.

Selling points

Sea views, potential as holiday or permanent home.