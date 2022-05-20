Hotels fare well on TripAdvisor

TWO West Cork hotels were on TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 hotels in Ireland for 2021.

The award-winning family-run Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty ranked number seven on the list.

Also in Clonakilty, Inchydoney Lodge & Spa secured a spot, at number 16.

Two city hotels were also included on the list.

The Montenotte Hotel – whose director of sales and marketing is Clonakilty resident Ray Kelleher – was number six; while Hayfield Manor was number 18.

In number one spot was the Old Weir Lodge in Killarney.

Meanwhile, Bethel Guesthouse in Rosscarbery was ranked number eight on TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Irish B&Bs 2021.