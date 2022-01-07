News

Hiring in 2022? Let The Southern Star help you find the right candidate

January 7th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The Southern Star newspaper and website are an effective resource for both jobseekers and recruiters across West Cork and beyond.

Advertise your vacancies to 50,000 West Cork readers and our digital audience - southernstar.ie/jobs was the third most popular page on our website in 2021 with more than 65,000 jobseekers logging on in search of employment.

Download our new 2022 recruitment brochure here: https://bit.ly/Recruitment-SS.

Contact Anne Kelleher or John Joe Walsh on: 028 21200 or [email protected] for more details

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

