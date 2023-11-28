News

Healy Raes rule out joining Michael Collins' party

November 28th, 2023 9:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Michael Healy Rae.

Share this article

IN a joint statement issued by Deputy Michael Healy Rae TD and his son Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy, both have confirmed that they will not be joining Cork South West Deputy Michael Collins' new party.

Saying he wished the party 'the best', and adding that he hadn't been asked to join, Deputy Healy Rae said he wished to remain an independent.

'We started this journey as independents, and it has always been our way. My father was elected to Dail Eireann as an independent in 1997 and some four decades later we still give 100% to the people of Kerry, seven days a week, every day of the year and that is what I will continue to do along with Jackie Healy Rae on Kerry County Council,' he said.

'The minute you join a party you lose that independence,' said Cllr Jackie. 'I stood as an Independent candidate in 2019 and am accountable to those who elected me and not any party whips and that’s how I intend to go before the electorate again in the upcoming local elections.'

As reported in this paper last week, Cork South West TD Michael Collins and the Limerick County Independent Richard O’Donoghue have established the Independent Ireland party and both men are currently members of the Rural Independents group in the Dáil, as is Deputy Healy Ray.

'There has been a good bit of talk of who is joining the new party over the last few days. We have not been approached to join, but to make sure there is no confusion at all, Michael Healy Rae and Jackie Healy Rae will continue as independently-elected representatives, not afraid to take on anyone to ensure we give total representation for what is fair for everyone,' said Deputy Healy Rae.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

News

8 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Last token for €1,000 cash prize; Skibbereen greenway plans unveiled; Man was selling 'hooch' on Facebook; West Cork gets just one of six salt spreaders; Pensioner on rape and assault charges; Christmas gifts from West Cork – 100 years ago; All aboard Clon's Polar Express; Farmers vent frustration at Clonakilty meeting; O'Donovan Rossa set up home All-Ireland semi-final; Castlehaven through to Munster football final: In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 30th

Recommended