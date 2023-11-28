Healy Raes rule out joining Michael Collins' party

IN a joint statement issued by Deputy Michael Healy Rae TD and his son Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy, both have confirmed that they will not be joining Cork South West Deputy Michael Collins' new party.

Saying he wished the party 'the best', and adding that he hadn't been asked to join, Deputy Healy Rae said he wished to remain an independent.

'We started this journey as independents, and it has always been our way. My father was elected to Dail Eireann as an independent in 1997 and some four decades later we still give 100% to the people of Kerry, seven days a week, every day of the year and that is what I will continue to do along with Jackie Healy Rae on Kerry County Council,' he said.

'The minute you join a party you lose that independence,' said Cllr Jackie. 'I stood as an Independent candidate in 2019 and am accountable to those who elected me and not any party whips and that’s how I intend to go before the electorate again in the upcoming local elections.'

As reported in this paper last week, Cork South West TD Michael Collins and the Limerick County Independent Richard O’Donoghue have established the Independent Ireland party and both men are currently members of the Rural Independents group in the Dáil, as is Deputy Healy Ray.

'There has been a good bit of talk of who is joining the new party over the last few days. We have not been approached to join, but to make sure there is no confusion at all, Michael Healy Rae and Jackie Healy Rae will continue as independently-elected representatives, not afraid to take on anyone to ensure we give total representation for what is fair for everyone,' said Deputy Healy Rae.