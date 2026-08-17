West Cork breeders ‘steal the show’ with unprecedented wins at Dublin Horse Show

WEST Cork breeders have generously acknowledged that Regina Daly’s (Church Restaurant Skibbereen ) Timpany Tiger Two ‘stole the show’ at this year’s Dublin Horse Show in the RDS.

Drimoleague woman Amy Enright not only praised Regina’s success but suggested The Southern Star would have no trouble filling a separate supplement featuring all of the West Cork success stories.

Amy – who had success of her own when her five-year-old filly, Breenybeg Diana, was pulled in second and placed third overall in the Show Hunter Pony class – was equally generous in her praise of Skibbereen man Tim O’Leary’s remarkable success.

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Tim’s as of yet unnamed yearling won the Yearling Filly Class, the Owen Ryan Cup for the Champion Filly, and was named Reserve Champion in the Pembroke Cup for homebreds.

‘The Dublin Horse Show is like the Olympics for people with horses,’ said Amy.

‘This year’s event really showcased the quality of the horses that we have down here. To go to Dublin, compete, and hold your own with producers for whom this is their livelihood is fantastic.’

Amy bought Breenybeg Diana as a three-year-old. Her daughter Niamh O’Reilly rode her at the show and showcased the filly’s different gaits in walking, trotting and cantering.

It was Regina’s sister, Jenny O’Driscoll, who encouraged them to get involved in showing eight years ago. As the owner of a small holding in Drimoleague, Amy recalled her first foray into all things equestrian when her dad bought her a white pony called Uptown Girl when she was 12.

Tim has an even more unusual story about his championship yearling filly by Avos Jordan Z. He said: ‘The mother didn’t take to her as a foal, so I gave one week sitting in a chair feeding her every hour until I got a foster mare.’

As someone who started going to Dublin Horse Show 35 years ago with his late father, Paddy, Tim said he has never missed a show and he was delighted to have his son, Michael, with him for the win.

Tim never before had a win in Dublin. He said: ‘This year’s success means everything because it was a family team effort.’

Regina’s Timpany Tiger Two was announced as the Overall Supreme Young Horse of the Show on Friday, securing the Laidlaw Perpetual Challenge Cup.

The Skibbereen businesswoman had success too on Wednesday, when her four-year-old, First Ruler won the Small Riding Horse Class, and then went on to win the Champion Riding Horse.

Regina’s sister, Jenny, and her daughter Katelynn, also had success as the owners of the five-year-old, Chilly, which came second in the Small Hunter Class.

Not to be outdone, Regina’s brother, John Burchill, won the two-year-old Led-Class, and was named Reserve Champion to Tim O’Leary’s filly in the Owen Ryan Cup.

Regina is no stranger to success in equine circles, but she described her first-time championship win in the young horse section, and taking the Overall Supreme Young Horse title, as ‘a dream come true.’

Another West Cork winner was Aisling McCarthy, who won a €2,000 Blue Book voucher for the most creative hat. Her mother Mary is from Leap, and her father, Paul, is from Castlehaven, and she is now living in Bandon.

Aisling said: ‘I originally made the hat for a hen party that had as its theme, Mad Hatters, but a can of spray paint exploded and injured my eye, which result in me having to go to hospital and miss the hen do.

‘Thankfully, there was no permanent damage and I got to wear the hat again.’