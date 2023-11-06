PHOTOS: Halloween frolics in West Cork

Garda David Kelly chats to trick or treater Oscar Granier and dad Damien from Kinsale at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Nicole and Emily O'Sullivan with Ruby Humston at the Halloween Street Party on Main Street in Skibbereen on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Fionn and Tom O'Donovan with Aoibhinn Walsh from Clonakilty enjoying their afternoon doing the Leap Scarecrow trail. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Clonakilty's Luca Kohler-Cullum (10) with his scary Halloween costume.
Miriam Ruckart from Kinsale showing off her award-winning costume at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Organiser Yvonne Coughlan leads the hundreds of revellers who braved the weather at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Frightening times at Leap National School were the pupils from Junior and Senior Infants dressed up before the mid term holidays. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Ready for Halloween 1st and 2nd class teacher at Leap National School - Aideen Jennings dressed as Medusa with her pupils Lily O'Donovan, Grace Minihane, Derry O'Donovan, Verus and Ju[iter Casserly, Conor O'Mahony, Sophia O'Donovan, Hannah Hayes and Fionn Tobin. (Photo; Anne Minihane)