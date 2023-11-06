News

PHOTOS: Halloween frolics in West Cork

November 6th, 2023 10:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Pupils from 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes at Leap National School having a scary time last week as they got in the mood for Halloween and the mid-term holidays. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Garda David Kelly chats to trick or treater Oscar Granier and dad Damien from Kinsale at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)

 

Nicole and Emily O'Sullivan with Ruby Humston at the Halloween Street Party on Main Street in Skibbereen on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon. (Photo; Anne Minihane)

 

Fionn and Tom O'Donovan with Aoibhinn Walsh from Clonakilty enjoying their afternoon doing the Leap Scarecrow trail. (Photo; Anne Minihane)

 

Clonakilty's Luca Kohler-Cullum (10) with his scary Halloween costume.

 

Miriam Ruckart from Kinsale showing off her award-winning costume at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)

 

Organiser Yvonne Coughlan leads the hundreds of revellers who braved the weather at the Kinsale Samhain Festival Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)

 

Frightening times at Leap National School were the pupils from Junior and Senior Infants dressed up before the mid term holidays. (Photo; Anne Minihane)

 

Ready for Halloween 1st and 2nd class teacher at Leap National School - Aideen Jennings dressed as Medusa with her pupils Lily O'Donovan, Grace Minihane, Derry O'Donovan, Verus and Ju[iter Casserly, Conor O'Mahony, Sophia O'Donovan, Hannah Hayes and Fionn Tobin. (Photo; Anne Minihane)

