Grandchild takes the reins of Shanley’s Bar in Clonakilty after 121 years

SYNONYMOUS with memorable live music sessions and cosy good pub vibes, Shanley’s Bar in Clonakilty has entered a new era in its illustrious 121-year history with Brian Chan and his fiancée, Kym O’Connor now taking the reins of this iconic bar on Connolly Street.

Having grown up around the bar in his teens, which was run by his grandparents Phil and Mossie, the 30-year-old software developer is no stranger to filling pints and collecting a few glasses.

It was Phil and Mossie who first introduced music there when they took over running the premises in 1979, and it seemed like a natural step for the Clonakilty native to move back from Dublin with Kym and become the fifth generation of his family to stand behind the counter.

Since taking over the running of the bar at the start of March, both Brian and Kym have been getting to grips with running the show and making sure it retains its distinct style and charm.

‘I’ve really grown up here and spent my youth watching numerous musicians perform here over the years. My grandad Mossie played music here seven nights a week and my uncle, Bill, a renowned world-famous guitarist, picked it up from him,’ said Brian.

‘So many singers and musicians have played here down through the years including Mary Black, Paul Harrington and Niamh Kavanagh, who used to babysit me!’

The couple had been living in Dublin for a number of years where Kym ran a successful dance company but the draw of Clonakilty and West Cork was too much to ignore and when an opportunity came up to run the bar they both grabbed it. ‘I knew I always wanted to come back to Clonakilty as it’s such an amazing town. I worked in the bar when I was studying computer science in UCC so I used to come back at the weekends too. It’s like coming home for me as I have done it all before.’

He said the bar has always been such a magical place for him and he is keen to continue that legacy.

In fact, the bar celebrated its 120th anniversary with some memorable musical highlights last year.

‘There has always been great community support too and good relations with all the other bar owners in the town which is really important. The support from my family has been equally as important.’

While serving behind a bar is certainly new for Kym, the challenges and day to day workings of running a business come second nature to her, having ran her own from an early age.

‘It is a huge change and a learning curve but it’s been fantastic. I’m in charge of the administration and marketing side of things and of course pulling pints too,’ said Kym.

‘Brian has been a great mentor to me as has his mum, Emer and it’s all so new to me but I am enjoying it.’

The couple, who plan to get married next summer, are still getting used to the day-to-day goings on that come with running a bar.

‘Music of course will be one of our top priorities and having grown up listening to so much music here it’s something I want to keep going at the high level it is at and push it on even more,’ added Brian

From the acoustic sessions on Thursday night to full gigs on Saturday nights, Brian and Kym are looking forward to a bright future and becoming the next generation to run one of West Cork’s most famous music bars, where music is indeed the food of the soul.