Grand opening of Costcutter Lisavaird

March 8th, 2025 9:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Grand opening of Costcutter Lisavaird Image
The official ribbon cutting of the new Lisavaird Costcutter Store, Jer Deasy, World Ploughing Champion (centre) joined by local school children, Jim Barry (left) and James Healy, Chair of Lisaviard Co-Op Committee of Management and Martin Dineen, CEO Lisavaird Co-Op (right).

THE grand opening of the new Costcutter store in Lisavaird on Friday February 21st was a fantastic celebration filled with excitement, fun and community spirit. 

The honours of cutting the ribbon were given to local hero Jer Coakley, who was crowned World Champion at Reversible Ploughing in Estonia in August 2024. The occasion was made even more special as Jer was joined by children from local schools to officially open the store.

Lisavaird Co-Op Staff photo : L-R : Roisin Connolly, Nuala Whelton, Katie-Ann Hayes, Jamie Helen, Stella McManus, Kathleen Galvin, Michael Scannell, Bosena Jodlowska, Amy Hayes, Ashlinn Santry, Darren Hayes and Edie Bushby.

 

To add to the excitement of the event, store manager Michael Scannell issued a coveted Golden Ticket to each school, allowing one lucky child per school to participate in the official opening ceremony. ‘It was like a real-life Willy Wonka moment. The excitement that the Golden Ticket brought about was unreal. We were so delighted to see such a great turn out on the day. It was lovely to see the children with their parents and grandparents enjoying the celebrations,’ said Michael. 

Every Golden Ticket holder received a special goodie bag and a range of fantastic prizes were up for grabs throughout the day. Cork’s Red FM broadcasted live from the event, with their popular Spin to Win game drawing in crowds eager to win exciting prizes. 

At the official opening of the Costcutter Lisavaird store, Lisavaird Co-Op staff members Catriona O Donovan, Michael Scannell (Store Manager), Jamie Helen, Mary Draper and Declan Buttimer.

 

Costcutter Lisavaird originally opened its doors in September 2024, offering an expanded selection of products, including Market Street Deli, Urban Sips, 55th Street Off Licence, and Freezi Licks. Reflecting on the milestone event, Michael Scannell remarked that it is an exciting time for everyone at Lisavaird Co-op and that the company is thrilled to offer the community an enhanced shopping experience.

Jim Barry, managing director of Barry Group, added: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with Lisavaird Co-op on the development of this Costcutter store. Our goal is for this new store to become a true community hub, offering not only great value but a wide selection of products to meet local needs. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Co-Op and the Lisavaird community.’

The opening of the new Costcutter Lisavaird store is part of the wider redevelopment plans at Lisavaird Co-op, aligning with the co-op’s upcoming centenary celebrations in 2025. The grand opening was a true celebration of community spirit, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lisavaird Co-op and the local community.

Jer Deasy (right), World Ploughing Champion at Lisavaird Co-Op with his Ford 5610 to officially open the new Lisavaird Costcutter Store, pictured here with Martin Dineen, CEO of Lisavaird Co-Op and James Healy and Christy Condon, Chair and Vice Chair of Lisavaird Co-Op Committee of Management.

