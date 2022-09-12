Graham Norton's Holding starts tonight on Irish television

HOLDING, the TV series based on the book written by Ahakista resident Graham Norton, starts on Irish television for the first time tonight.

Set and filmed in West Cork, the four-part drama series features a host of Irish actors – including Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) as the lead role of Sargent PJ Collins, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Aherla's Siobhán McSweeney - previously of Derry Girls - also stars in the show, which aired on ITV in the UK back in March.

Filmed in Drimoleague and Castletownshend, episode one follows the drama that unfolds after human remains are found in the sleepy fictional village of Duneen, and the trouble Sargent PJ Collins has now that he is finally solving a genuine crime.

As the gruesome discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose a lifetime of secrets.

You can watch the series every Monday at 9pm, beginning tonight on Virgin Media One.

