Good news about phone chargers

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune on why we’ll no longer be getting in a tangle with multiple phone chargers

What’s just been decided on universal phone chargers?

The European Parliament has passed a new law that introduces a common charger for small electronic devices. It means that by the end of 2024, USB type-C will be the standard charging port for mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headphones, portable speakers and many other devices. USB-C will become standard for laptop chargers in 2026.

Why did you take this on as an issue?

It is win-win for Irish consumers and the environment. It will reduce electronic waste, unnecessary costs and the tangle of cables that clutter up our homes and workplaces.Chargers are said to generate between 11,000 and 13,000 tons of electronic waste each year. It will cut down on the use of scarce resources and will save money.

What else is on your ‘desk’ right now?

Important progress is being made on emergency measures to tackle the energy crisis and support for Ukraine. I fully endorse the latest EU proposals for tougher sanctions on Russia. Elsewhere, new measures have been approved to strengthen the EU’s ability to tackle cross-border health threats such as Covid-19. I have called for the Irish government to consider new EU recommendations to expand breast cancer screening and introduce checks for lung, prostate and gastric cancer. Looking to the longer term, the EU is reviewing key pharmaceutical legislation. This could have particular importance for the industry here in Ireland. I will be focused on addressing the needs of vulnerable patients and increasing investment in research and innovation.