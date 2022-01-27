Go-ahead for major extension plans for two Bandon schools

BANDON’S Coláiste na Toirbhirte has got the go-ahead for an extension comprising 16 classrooms.

The Department of Education has given the green light for four construction/technology/engineering rooms, one technical graphics room, two multi-media rooms and one design and communication graphics room.

There will also be three science laboratories, two home economics rooms and one music room.

The new extension will also include a special education needs base which will accommodate two classes.

National school Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan also got the green light for a new school building, which has been welcome by principal Nioclás Ó Laoghaire.

Coláiste na Toirbhirte’s principal Mary Galvin said: ‘We look forward to sharing the campus with them. This is a significant and historic day for Bandon and its catchment.

‘We are delighted to be part of this innovative project which will enhance the educational provision and opportunities for all the young people in the area,’ added the principal.

‘A special word of thanks to the school management, staff, parents and students for their encouragement and support in bringing us to this day.’

Coláiste na Toirbhirte will enrol male students this year for the first time in its 200-year history after transitioning to a co-ed facility. The board of management acknowledged and thanked their patron body, Ceist for its commitment and support in realising the ambitious plans.