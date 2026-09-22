Glengarriff pontoon to be installed in November

A contractor has been appointed to install a new pontoon at Glengarriff, with works expected to start in early November.

Cork County Council says the pontoon and gangway for the Blue Pool are currently in manufacture.

Cork South West TD and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) welcomed the news and said: “People who travel by ferry from the mainland to Garnish Island enjoy harbour seals, grey seals, even white-tailed eagles. It’s important that we invest in pier infrastructure to ensure these journeys continue to happen.”

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He thanked the ferry operators for the service they provide and Cork County Council for following up on their commitment to replace the pontoon.

The Minister added he looked forward to the completion of the works.

“Pontoons and piers like these are absolutely essential infrastructure for coastal communities.

“I’ve been pushing for years for more investment in our local piers and pontoons, and worked very closely with Minister for Fisheries Timmy Dooley to unlock the funds to make this happen.”

A total of €505,641 was allocated to similar projects in Cork South West in May, including for works in Baltimore, Schull, Courtmacsherry and Cleanderry West, said Minister O'Sullivan.

He said at the time the investment reflected the growing importance of marine tourism, fishing and maritime activity along the West Cork coast.