Gardaí warning as 14-year-olds stopped with e-bikes on Kinsale footpath

Gardaí have stopped two teenagers riding e-bikes on a footpath in Kinsale, with one capable of going 50 kmh.

The incident was publicised with a Garda warning, reminding parents to check bike specifications before buying them.

One of the bikes in Kinsale was able to travel at around 25 kmh using the throttle, while the second was capable of going at around 50 kmh using the throttle.

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Gardaí from Bandon Roads Policing Unit warned that not every electric bike is legally an e-bike.

To qualify as an ordinary e-bike, it must be pedal assisted, have a maximum continuous rated motor output of 250W, with the motor assistance cutting out when pedalling stops and before the bicycle reaches 25 kmh.

Gardaí said electric bikes which use a throttle or exceed the permitted power or speed specifications do not qualify as ordinary e-bikes.

They may instead be classed as mechanically propelled vehicles.

Depending on their specifications and classification, requirements can include minimum age, registration, motor tax, insurance, a driving licence and protective equipment.

E-mopeds cannot be used in a public place by anyone under 16 years of age, the force said.

A spokesperson said: “A reminder also that e-bikes and e-mopeds must not be ridden on footpaths.

“Parents and guardians purchasing electric bikes for young people are encouraged to check the specifications carefully.

“A bike that looks like an ordinary e-bike may have very different legal requirements if it can operate independently of pedalling or exceeds the permitted limits. Please know the rules before you ride.”