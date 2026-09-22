Blood donors wanted for upcoming Skibbereen clinic

Blood donors are invited to an upcoming donation clinic in Skibbereen next week.

The clinic will be happening at The West Cork Hotel from Monday to Wednesday (September 28 to September 30).

A spokesperson for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service said: “With demand for blood remaining high, we are always looking for support to help ensure that there is enough blood available to meet the needs of hospitals and patients across Ireland.”

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Did you know?

- around 3,000 blood donors are needed every week in Ireland

- one in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lives

- every blood donation is precious and has the potential to save a life

To book an appointment and for more information visit www.giveblood.ie