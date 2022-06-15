Glandore’s Marine Hotel for sale for €5m

THE landmark Marine Hotel in Glandore, and its extensive apartment and townhouse complex, is for sale guiding €5m.

The hotel closed in 2013 and the property was bought in 2015 by city-based property developer Tom Scriven for investment purposes.

It’s understood he paid in the region of €2m for the property which enjoys a prime location by the pier in the popular coastal village.

Included in the overall package is the former hotel building, a separate building which has 11 ensuite bedrooms, and also four two-bedroom apartments and 13 separate holiday homes.

The sale is being jointly managed by Hodnett Forde and Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers.

Andy Donoghue from Hodnett Forde described the Glandore hotel as an ‘exciting landmark property’ with ‘uninterrupted views over the harbour.’

He said the vendor is open to individual offers for the hotel building and its 17 residential units. Properties in Glandore typically command some of West Cork’s highest prices.

The iconic Georgian mansion Stone Hall was purchased for €3m last year, while nearby Kilfinnan Castle sold for €5.7m in 2019.