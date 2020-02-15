Get ready to be blown away by the sweet valley views

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed near Bantry for €295,000

IT’S not called Valley View for nothing. Sweeping Meelagh Valley views will hit you when you arrive at this four-bedroomed house a few miles outside Bantry and the wow factor doesn’t stop there.

The house, in Cahernacrin, is essentially a blank canvas – and a pristine one at that. Extending to 2,057 sq ft approx, it’s ideally suited to family living. Three bedrooms are upstairs with the rest of the accommodation on the ground floor.

Reception spaces comprise a kitchen/dining/living area, sitting room and sun room .Perched on a one-acre site, there’s a gravel entrance drive and parking with a large garden to the front.

Most appealing about this property is the option to put your own stamp on it – but only if you wish as all the basics, and more, are already here. And with an asking price of €295,000 it will be within budget for many house hunters.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Clonakilty is handling the sale of this property. For more call 023 883 3995

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bedroomed house on one acre site, for €295,000.

Location

Valley View, Cahernacrin, three miles from Bantry town.

Selling points

Views and a private location which is still close to facilities and a commercial centre.

