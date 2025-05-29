Gardaí treating Connonagh fire as a suspected case of criminal damage

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire at the former Morris Arms Bar in Connonagh, just outside Leap last night which they suspect was a case of criminal damage.

Two men, who are aged in their 40s,were take to CUH with non-life threatening injuries after the alarm was raised at approximately 8.30pm last night.

Four units of Cork County Fire Brigade including two from Clonakilty and two from Skibbereen and bought the fire at the bar which has been closed for several years under control

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident of criminal damage by fire at the premises.

'Two men in their 40s were conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

'A technical examination of the scene is being carried out. Investigations are ongoing.'

