Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Gardaí treating Connonagh fire as a suspected case of criminal damage

May 29th, 2025 10:31 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Gardaí treating Connonagh fire as a suspected case of criminal damage Image
The Morris Arms pub in Connonagh which was set on fire last night Picture: Andy Gibson.

Share this article

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire at the former Morris Arms Bar in Connonagh, just outside Leap last night which they suspect was a case of criminal damage.

Two men, who are aged in their 40s,were take to CUH with non-life threatening injuries after the alarm was raised at approximately 8.30pm last night.

Four units of Cork County Fire Brigade including two from Clonakilty and two from Skibbereen and bought the fire  at the bar which has been closed for several years under control

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident of criminal damage by fire at the premises.

'Two men in their 40s were conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

'A technical examination of the scene is being carried out. Investigations are ongoing.'

WATCH HERE:

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended