Gardaí questioning two men after Dunmanway assault

Gardaí are continuing to question two men after an assault at a farm in Dunmanway left two men in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Saturday night. Two men in their 30s suffered serious injuries, and had to be taken to Cork University Hospital, with one of the men was taken by helicopter in an emergency airlift to the hospital. The condition of the two men was described as serious.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 70s, were arrested following the assault. They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A garda investigation in ongoing and a technical examination was undertaken at the scene of the assault.