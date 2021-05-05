News

Gardaí probe anti-mask protest; How our islands coped during the pandemic; West Cork's 'property sisters' are sealing the deals; Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan's debut column; Dermot Bannon on why he hates perfect houses

May 5th, 2021 7:38 PM

By Southern Star Team

• Bantry gardaí are investigating an incident which saw more than 100 anti-mask protestors gather at a Mealagh Valley amenity area for a protest rally last Sunday
• Two sisters are living their best lives running the Galvin family real estate business from West Cork
• How our islands coped during the pandemic
• Judge doesn't share 'benign' view of cannabis
• Clonakilty woman won't let 'invisibility' beat her

• Don't miss the first offering from our new columnist, Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan
• Conor Counihan on divisions & Cork football
• Pa Collins wants to be Cork number one
• Phil Healy inspires Olympic qualification

• Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon on why he hates perfect houses

